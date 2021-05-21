Catcher Kevan Smith makes first start for Braves

Veteran Kevan Smith is set to make his first start for the Braves on Friday night against the Pirates. The Braves acquired Smith, 32, on Wednesday from the Rays for cash considerations. Smith was batting seventh and was catching starter Ian Anderson, who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his previous outing.
It will be Smith’s first appearance with the Braves. He was 1-for-4 in three games with the Rays this season.
“He’s a veteran guy,” manager Brian Snitker said of Smith. “Caught a lot of really good pitchers in Tampa. He’s an established guy, so hopefully we get him a good matchup tonight with the left-hander (Tyler Anderson) and get him in the fold here.”
The Braves entered Friday at 20-24 after losing to the Pirates in extra innings Thursday. They were 3-1/2 games behind the Mets for first place in the National League East.