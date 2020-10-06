Can you bat 1.000 in this Braves playoff quiz?

The Atlanta Braves enter their 34th postseason series Tuesday when they face the Miami Marlins in the best-of-five National League Division Series in Houston.
The Braves took a few decades to build a rich playoff past following their arrival in Atlanta in 1966. The team won 14 straight division titles, starting in 1991, and is currently one of three Major League teams to have reached the playoffs the last three years.
The team collected its lone World Series title in 1995. Pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz built Hall of Fame careers leading Atlanta into October play.
How well do you recall Atlanta’s playoff glory? Who hit the most homers, has the most wins, or was the hero with the game on the line? Test your mettle and see if you can round the bases in this quiz: