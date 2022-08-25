Bryce Harper’s bat beats the Gwinnett Stripers again

Bryce Harper hurts the Braves even when he isn’t playing the Braves.
The Philadelphia Phillies star, on an injury rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, had three hits against the Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday night in Allentown, Pa. The Stripers are the Triple-A International League affiliate of the Braves.
Harper’s two-out walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth scored two runs and won the game 6-5.
Taylor Motter hit two home runs for the Stripers (58-61), who carried a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning. Motter has 14 homers.
In the ninth, Lehigh Valley (65-54) loaded the bases against Gwinnett’s Michael Tonkin. Scott Kingery and Ali Castillo hit RBI singles to cut the lead to 5-4. With two outs and two strikes, Harper lined a ball to left-center that fell in for a double, scoring the tying and winning runs.
Harper hit two homers and had four RBIs against Gwinnett in Tuesday’s game, won by Lehigh Valley 10-5. Former Brave Johan Camargo also suits up for Lehigh Valley. He did not play Wednesday but went 1-for-2 Tuesday.
