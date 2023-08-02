Brian Snitker: Max Fried scheduled to start Friday

After days of speculation, Max Fried’s return has a start date. Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Fan radio station that Fried is scheduled to throw Friday, starting against the Cubs in Chicago.

Fried has been out since May 5 with a forearm strain. He completed four rehab starts, finishing by throwing 79 pitches at Triple-A Gwinnett. He threw in the bullpen at Truist Park on Monday.

Fried has made five starts this season. He’s 2-1 with a 2.06 ERA in 26 innings.

The Braves have the best record in baseball, and their starting pitchers have the National League’s second-best ERA, but they’ve missed Fried. They’ve used 12 different starting pitchers this season, leaning heavily on the trio of Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder. Strider and Elder both set career highs in starts this season.