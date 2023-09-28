Brian Snitker hopes incorrect call against Braves on Wednesday leads to change

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

It was lost among the storylines during the Braves’ 6-5 comeback win Tuesday over the Cubs, but one of the worst calls of the year went against the Braves earlier in the night.

In the second inning, with Jeimer Candelario hitting, starting pitcher Darius Vines threw a pitch that hit off Candelario’s bat, but was ruled a passed ball that scored a run. It was clear the call was incorrect, but the play wasn’t reviewable. Manager Brian Snitker was ejected arguing the call.

Under MLB’s current replay system, certain plays aren’t reviewable. Among those: check swings and foul tips. MLB has updated its replay system over the years – for example, tag-up plays became reviewable in 2015 – and Snitker hopes a moment like Wednesday’s will help create change in the long run.

“It’s not reviewable, which, I said, ‘Maybe this will end up with a good ending,’” Snitker said Thursday. “Because it has to be (reviewable). That has to be one of those crew-chief things. Hopefully they’ll discuss that. I don’t know why that would be that big a deal. I told (third-base umpire Dan Bellino), ‘That’s a big run.’ This is a big game here we’re playing against the Cubs. They’re trying to fight to get in the postseason. It has big ramifications.

“Maybe it’s one of those things that came to light that you don’t really know about it until it happens. Maybe, hopefully, we can adjust and get it right.”

The run was part of the Cubs building a 3-1 lead, but the Braves ultimately rallied and sent the game to extras. They won after outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. singled home the tying run, stole second – becoming the first player to accumulate 40 homers and 70 stolen bases in a season – and scored on second baseman Ozzie Albies’ ensuing hit. The Braves clinched home-field advantage throughout the National League with the victory.

Acuña was honored on the field after stealing the base. He picked it up and a brief video was shown. Snitker, though, had to watch from his office inside.

“I saw the whole thing,” Snitker said. “It would’ve been nice to be a part of it out on the field. It was exciting. Him stealing 70, the way the game ended with a walk-off, that was quite the game to miss.”

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

