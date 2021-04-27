Braves will wait to name starter for Thursday

The Braves haven’t decided on a starter for Thursday’s series finale against the Cubs.
While Kyle Wright would usually be considered an option — he made his last major-league start April 16 before being optioned back to the alternate site — manager Brian Snitker indicated the team will rely on pitchers currently on the roster.
“It’s going to be how we get there again,” Snitker said. “We’ll know (Wednesday) after the game. Maybe it’ll be an opener. We’ll do it in-house here, we just have to wait and see how we get there.”
Ian Anderson was slated to start Tuesday against the Cubs, followed by Huascar Ynoa in the third game of the series. Long reliever Josh Tomlin would be an obvious candidate to start, as Snitker said the team could begin with an opener.
Already, the Braves have needed their oft-discussed pitching depth. They’ve used seven starters over the first 22 games. Max Fried and Drew Smyly have spent time on the injured list. Bryse Wilson has made two starts. Wright made one.
The Braves entered Tuesday with a 10-12 record following a victory over the Cubs Monday night. Despite the disappointing start, no one in the National League East has separated themselves, and the Braves entered play Tuesday just 1-1/2 games out of first place.