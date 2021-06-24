Braves will use bullpen game Thursday

The Braves will use a bullpen game for their series opener Thursday in Cincinnati, manager Brian Snitker said. The team hasn’t named a starter.
“I don’t know,” Snitker said when asked who will start Thursday. “It will be a bullpen game. Somebody will start, hopefully go a couple innings. Like we did (Wednesday), we’ll piece it together best we can.”
Indeed, the Braves used five relievers in their 7-3 loss to the Mets Wednesday. Starter Kyle Wright went just two innings. Josh Tomlin followed with a pair of frames. Edgar Santana, Tyler Matzek, Chris Martin and Shane Greene each contributed an inning. All of the relievers will be available Thursday, Snitker said.
After playing four games in two days earlier this week, and Wright replacing an injured Max Fried Wednesday, the Braves fell into the current predicament with their rotation.
The Braves will face the Reds four times before returning to Atlanta to begin a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Mets and Marlins.
