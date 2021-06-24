Braves will use bullpen game Thursday

“I don’t know,” Snitker said when asked who will start Thursday. “It will be a bullpen game. Somebody will start, hopefully go a couple innings. Like we did (Wednesday), we’ll piece it together best we can.”

Indeed, the Braves used five relievers in their 7-3 loss to the Mets Wednesday. Starter Kyle Wright went just two innings. Josh Tomlin followed with a pair of frames. Edgar Santana, Tyler Matzek, Chris Martin and Shane Greene each contributed an inning. All of the relievers will be available Thursday, Snitker said.