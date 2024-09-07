Breaking: Barrow County to reopen all schools except Apalachee High on Tuesday
Braves’ Whit Merrifield returns, then exits early after fouling ball off foot

By
18 minutes ago

It’s been a rough week for Whit Merrifield.

On Tuesday, he was hit in the head by a pitch. He left the game and didn’t play in the next two.

He returned to the lineup on Friday, only to exit early again. In the fifth inning, Merrifield fouled a ball off his left foot.

Merrifield stayed in and played second base in the top of the sixth inning. He didn’t get another at-bat after the fifth.

Luke Williams replaced Merrifield at second base for the top of the seventh inning.

In his return to the lineup, Merrifield went 0-for-2 with a walk before fouling the ball off his left foot.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

