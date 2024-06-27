Atlanta Braves

Braves vs. Pirates: A concert, headbands and special ceremonial first pitch

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning at Truist Park, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Pirates and the Braves at Truist Park Friday-Sunday.

FRIDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 1:30 p.m.

Pregame activity: Hot Prospect Summer Concert Series will feature Ashley Cooke. Fans can enjoy a free concert on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage at 6p.m.

Foster Family: Spencer Strider and his wife, Maggie Strider, will host a foster care family from Georgia Kids Belong for a special pregame meet-and-greet and exclusive batting practice experience. This season-long initiative provides unique experiences for families in the foster care community.

Pregame Ceremony: The Braves will hold a special pregame presentation recognizing Braves Country Baseball and Softball teams who have advanced to the inaugural BCBS Championships Tournament.

National Anthem: Barack H. Obama Elementary School

Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. Martin Perez

SATURDAY, 4:10 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame Ceremony: In honor of Georgia Tribe Night, the Braves will hold a special pregame ceremony recognizing members and dignitaries of the Lower Muscogee Creek Tribe, the Georgia Tribe of Eastern Cherokee, the Cherokee of Georgia Tribal Council, as well as members of the Georgia Council on American Indian concerns.

National Anthem: Cherokee County Community Chorale

Pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Paul Skenes

SUNDAY, 11:35 a.m., ROKU

Gates open: 10 a.m.

Giveaways: The first 3,000 kids through the gates will receive an American flag Junk Headband.

Kids Club Sunday: Kids can enjoy free face painting and sign making in the plaza beginning at 8:30 a.m., and a pregame parade around the field! After the game, a movie screening of Black Panther will take place on the Georgia Power Pavilion screen, presented by Coca-Cola and RaceTrac.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Braves Steve Avery and Chris Hammond located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 10 a.m.

National Anthem: Cumming Elementary School

First Pitch: Atlanta Hawks No. 1 overall draft pick, Zaccharie Risacher

Pitching matchup: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Bailey Falter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

