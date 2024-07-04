Braves vs. Phillies: Youth backpack giveaway and alumni meet-and-greet

National Anthem: Magdalena Tul

Pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Aaron Nola

SATURDAY, 7:15 p.m., FOX

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

National Anthem: Central Baptist Church Warner Robins

Pitching matchup: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Ranger Suarez

SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Giveaway: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive a Braves backpack.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Braves Russ Ortiz and Pete Smith located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. Michael Mercado