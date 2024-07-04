Braves vs. Phillies: Youth backpack giveaway and alumni meet-and-greet

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Phillies and the Braves at Truist Park Friday-Sunday.
FRIDAY, 7:20 p.m., APPLE TV
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
National Anthem: Magdalena Tul
Pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Aaron Nola
SATURDAY, 7:15 p.m., FOX
Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
National Anthem: Central Baptist Church Warner Robins
Pitching matchup: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Ranger Suarez
SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 11:30 a.m.
Giveaway: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive a Braves backpack.
Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Braves Russ Ortiz and Pete Smith located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.
Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. Michael Mercado
