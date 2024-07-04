Atlanta Braves

Braves vs. Phillies: Youth backpack giveaway and alumni meet-and-greet

General view as the sun sets during the top of the sixth inning as the Atlanta Braves play defense against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

General view as the sun sets during the top of the sixth inning as the Atlanta Braves play defense against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Phillies and the Braves at Truist Park Friday-Sunday.

FRIDAY, 7:20 p.m., APPLE TV

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

National Anthem: Magdalena Tul

Pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Aaron Nola

SATURDAY, 7:15 p.m., FOX

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

National Anthem: Central Baptist Church Warner Robins

Pitching matchup: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Ranger Suarez

SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Giveaway: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive a Braves backpack.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Braves Russ Ortiz and Pete Smith located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. Michael Mercado

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub1h ago

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
The Latest

Chris Sale gives yet another example of Braves’ starting pitchers carrying team
Braves notes: Orlando Arcia recovers from tooth extraction; Michael Harris II runs
Braves’ Eli White has six hits in Gwinnett’s Triple-A game
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures