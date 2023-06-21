Braves’ Vaughn Grissom ups Triple-A average to .314 in Gwinnett

Braves prospect Vaughn Grissom had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Giwnnett Stripers to a 6-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Grissom, who played second base, is hitting .314 in Triple-A.

The Stripers (30-40) snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Gwinnett starter Allan Winans Winans pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run. He struck out seven and walked one. Winans has gone seven innings or more in each of his last three starts, winning all three.

The Stripers’ Forrest Wall recorded his 42nd stolen base of the season, placing him just four steals shy of the Gwinnett single-season record of 46 set by Luis Durango in 2012. Wall is batting .271.