Braves use Almonte as cleanup hitter for first time

Riley’s superb season to date had been interrupted in the past four games before Sunday. He was hitless in 17 at-bats, including seven strikeouts, over that stretch.

Addressing Riley’s mini-slump after Friday’s game, Snitker said: “The only way to get a struggling player out of the funk or whatever is to keep running them out there and letting them keep swinging, keep seeing pitches. He’s human, like everybody. I’ve said many times he’s not a finished product yet. He’s going to have bumps in the road. He’s going to work, and he’s going to have confidence in what he’s doing, and we’re going to have confidence in him. And he’ll get it going again.”

Braves notes

-- Ehire Adrianza played shortstop Sunday, with Dansby Swanson getting a day off from the starting lineup. Swanson had a career-long 19-game on-base streak snapped Saturday, when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

-- Swanson is hitting just .183 (19-for-104) with a .484 OPS in road games this season, compared with a .278 batting average and a .911 OPS at Truist Park.

-- The Braves are off Monday before opening a six-game homestand. They’ll play Boston on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, followed by a four-game series against St. Louis. Pitching matchups against the Red Sox: LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 1.53 ERA) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.03) on Tuesday and RHP Ian Anderson (4.23, 3.26) vs. RHP Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.09) on Wednesday.

