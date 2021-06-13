Braves end losing streak with 6-4 win over Marlins

The Braves added a run against Lopez on an opposite-field homer by Riley in the third inning and another on an RBI single by catcher Kevan Smith off reliever John Curtiss in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.

Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly comments on his execution of pitches and the end of Atlanta's losing streak in Miami.

The Marlins cut into the lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth against Braves starter Drew Smyly. Pitching on his 32nd birthday, Smyly held the Marlins to two runs on six hits in five innings of work, striking out six. He struck out the side in the third inning after the first two batters reached base.

A leadoff homer by Ender Inciarte in the sixth off Marlins reliever Ross Detwiler — just the fifth homer of Inciarte’s career against a left-handed pitcher — made the score 6-2.

Braves 6, Marlins 4 (box score)

The Marlins tightened the game with two runs in the seventh inning. Braves reliever A.J. Minter allowed a bunt single and a double, and both runners scored on a single to center by Starling Marte off reliever Starling Marte.

Chris Martin pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Will Smith a scoreless ninth for the Braves.

The Braves turned in several outstanding defensive plays in the game, including two by Ehire Adrianza, who started at shortstop for the first time this season, and one by first baseman Freeman.

