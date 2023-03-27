BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: More heavy rain, severe storms in store
X

Braves unveil City Connect uniforms

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
Uniforms are a tribute to Hank Aaron

The City Connect uniforms are finally coming to Atlanta.

The Braves unveiled their Nike City Connect uniforms, which are a tribute to Hank Aaron, on Monday. The team will be the first of six Major League Baseball teams to debut City Connect uniforms this season. The Braves will wear them on Saturday, April 8 against the Padres. They will also wear the jerseys every Saturday home game for the remainder of the season. The debut comes on the anniversary of Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run on April 8, 1974.

“The Atlanta Braves are proud to honor Hank Aaron with our City Connect uniforms,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “We are thankful to Nike who collaborated with us on the designs as we recognized the impact that Hank continues to have. on our organization while also celebrating the role of the Braves in our community.”

The jersey is inspired by the iconic 1974 Braves uniform and is reimagined with “The A” emblazoned across the chest. The inside collar features a “715″ graphic in a font reminiscent of the scoreboard lights at Atlanta Stadium (later Atlanta Fulton County Stadium) after Aaron’s record-breaking homer. The design on the sleeves is a nod to Aaron as the home run king. The new ribbing pattern on the peak of the crown mirrors the Presidential Medal of Freedom bestowed upon Aaron by President George W. Bush. Aaron’s motto and number – “Keep Swinging #44″ – appear above the jock tag.

The cap has the classic “A” logo and bears the colors of the 1974 uniform. “Keep Swinging #44″ is embroidered on green fabric under the bill.

City Connect merchandise goes on sale on Saturday at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park. It will also be available at several other locations such as Nike.com and mlbshop.com. A portion of the proceeds from merchandise purchased at the Braves Clubhouse Store will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund. The fund was established to support Aaron’s lifelong passion to increase minority participation in baseball on and off the field and invests in creating opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs and minority-owned small business.

The City Connect uniforms were launched in 2021 and will reach a total of 20 MLB teams with the addition of the six, including the Braves, this year. The Rangers (April 21), Mariners (May 5), Reds (May 19), Orioles (May 26) and Pirates (June 27) will also have on-field debuts this year.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves opening-day roster: Here’s how it could look as picture becomes clearer 1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves entered spring with tons of outfield options, and all seem promising
19h ago

Braves prospects Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd make starting rotation to open season
17h ago

Credit: Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com

NFL owners meeting to look at several changes
15h ago

Credit: Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com

NFL owners meeting to look at several changes
15h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United talks about how to recover from bad loss
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Q&A: New Braves catcher Sean Murphy
39m ago
Braves opening-day roster: Here’s how it could look as picture becomes clearer
1h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves’ opening-day roster is pretty much set
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Savannah Morning News

One tank trip: Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
3h ago
Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
The untold story of Jimmy Carter, his best friend and a murder charge
countdown background
10
D
11
H
8
M
33
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top