Braves unveil City Connect uniforms

The Braves unveiled their Nike City Connect uniforms, which are a tribute to Hank Aaron, on Monday. The team will be the first of six Major League Baseball teams to debut City Connect uniforms this season. The Braves will wear them on Saturday, April 8 against the Padres. They will also wear the jerseys every Saturday home game for the remainder of the season. The debut comes on the anniversary of Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run on April 8, 1974.

“The Atlanta Braves are proud to honor Hank Aaron with our City Connect uniforms,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “We are thankful to Nike who collaborated with us on the designs as we recognized the impact that Hank continues to have. on our organization while also celebrating the role of the Braves in our community.”