Braves undecided on starting pitcher for Game 3 of NLDS

Atlanta Braves
47 minutes ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker said on Monday he has not yet decided who will pitch Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies Wednesday in Philadelphia.

“Tonight’s game could alter the landscape a little bit of what we’re looking to do,” he said hours before Game 2 at Truist Park.

The Braves, who had the best record in the major leagues during the regular season, are in a 1-0 hole in the best-of-five series heading into Monday’s Game 2. Max Fried will start on the mound for the Braves while the Phillies will start Zach Wheeler.

As for Game 3, Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA) could be an option, or Snitker could do what the Phillies did in Game 1 and use his bullpen.

Elder faced the Phillies twice during the regular season. He allowed four earned runs in 10 2/3 innings. The Phillies hit .182 against him with a .364 slugging percentage.

“I feel like all year whoever we call up is ready to do a job or ready to step in at whatever moment,” center fielder Michael Harris II said. “We’re all confident in each other, and I guess we’re just excited to play behind whoever is on the mound.”

