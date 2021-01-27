Here are the new names for Fox Sports South, Southeast

The regional sports networks on which Braves, Hawks, Atlanta United and Dream games are televised unveiled their new names Wednesday.
Fox Sports South will become Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports Southeast will become Bally Sports Southeast.
The networks will begin using the new names “in the coming months,” they said.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the networks, and casinos operator Bally’s Corporation, which signed a naming-rights deal with Sinclair last year, announced the long-expected rebranding and a new red logo for the sports networks Wednesday.
In addition to the two Atlanta-based channels, 17 other Sinclair-owned regional sports networks across the country will change their names as part of the rebranding to Bally.
Sinclair also announced that two part-time channels serving the South region, Fox Sports Carolinas and Fox Sports Tennessee, will be eliminated, with live and original programming from those channels moving to Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.
The 10-year naming-rights deal is part of a larger agreement between Sinclair and Bally’s. The companies said last year the deal will “create unrivaled sports gamification content on a national scale” and “position Bally’s to capture a significant share of the fast-growing U.S. sports betting and iGaming market.”