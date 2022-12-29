Braves trade for veteran left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge

The Braves gave up two minor-leaguers, right-handed pitcher Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated infielder Lewin Díaz for assignment.

Luetge, 35, pitched in 50 games for the Yankees last season, going 4-4 with a 2.67 ERA (17 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings), with two saves, striking out 60 batters and issuing 17 walks. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, he has an 8-6 record and a 2.71 ERA over 107 games for the Yankees, fanning 138 batters.