Braves trade for veteran left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves added to their bullpen Wednesday night, acquired left-hander Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees.

The Braves gave up two minor-leaguers, right-handed pitcher Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated infielder Lewin Díaz for assignment.

Luetge, 35, pitched in 50 games for the Yankees last season, going 4-4 with a 2.67 ERA (17 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings), with two saves, striking out 60 batters and issuing 17 walks. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, he has an 8-6 record and a 2.71 ERA over 107 games for the Yankees, fanning 138 batters.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound native of Brenham, Texas, was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round of the 2008 first-year player draft before the Mariners selected him in the 2011 Rule 5 draft.

He debuted with Seattle in 2012. In four years with the Mariners, from 2012-15, he went 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA in 111 appearances. Luetge did not appear in the majors again until 2021 with New York, and in six total major-league seasons he has an 11-11 record and a 3.38 ERA.

Indigo Diaz, 24, pitched in 49 games with Double-A Mississippi in 2022, going 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and four saves.

Durbin, 22, hit .241 over 105 games between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season.

