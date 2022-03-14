Braves’ Marcell Ozuna apologizes to teammates, fans for domestic violence incident

Ozuna has a status hearing on April 28 to determine if those misdemeanor charges – family violence battery and simple assault – will be dismissed.

Asked what he learned through the diversion program, Ozuna, who has three children, said: “I learned everything. I learned how you treat a person, how you be a better person, how you be the best daddy, how you be a human being. You learn everything from that.”

Major League Baseball, which last year said it thoroughly investigated Ozuna’s situation, retroactively suspended Ozuna 20 games for violating its Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. He is eligible to play on Opening Day.

Ozuna received the second-lowest number of games in a suspension in the history of the policy, which began in 2015. Julio Urias also received a 20-game suspension, while Jeurys Familia received a 15-game suspension. Urias still pitches for the Dodgers and Familia just signed with the Phillies.

Domingo German received an 81-game suspension. Jose Reyes was suspended for 51 games. Aroldis Chapman got 30 games. All continued their careers.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, another key component in the situation is that their players wanted Ozuna to return.

Ozuna said he will “worry a little bit” about fans’ reaction to his return, at home and on the road, but that “I have to change my (mindset) and say I’m sorry.”

What would he say to baseball fans who have been victims of domestic violence?

“I just tell them: Treat me as the person that I was before,” Ozuna said. “I was an amazing person out in the field, so I’m going to be like that. I’m going to give you my smile. If they’re thinking there’s no time to give me a good crowd, it’s OK. I’m set. I’m not rushing on that, so I have to earn everything that I’m (getting) right now. So I have to win and win that battle, and I’m going to give my best to everyone.”

Ozuna said it hurt to miss the rest of the season, which included a World Series championship. He watched the team from his home in the Dominican Republic.

Ozuna is one year into a four-year, $65 million deal with a fifth-year team option worth $16 million. He has a $1 million buyout.

Ozuna is a big power bat who probably projects as a designated hitter for the Braves. He hit at least 23 home runs in every season from 2016-19, including blasting 37 in 2017. He launched 18 homers in the shortened 60-game season.

“Yeah, it’s good to have him back,” outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. said. “You know, he’s a such a good ballplayer. You know, on and off the field and, you know, the things that happened off the field, those are challenges for everyone. Certain things that happen off the field, they can happen to anyone.”

Ozuna said he has grown as a person. He said he has spent more time with his children.

Asked his reaction to seeing the video of him hitting his wife, Ozuna said: “I didn’t worry about it because I knew I made a mistake. So I don’t have no question on it.”

Ozuna said he’s excited to be back with his teammates and coaches. He apologized to them, as well as fans.

Whether everyone accepts those apologies remains to be seen.

“It’s changed drastically,” Ozuna said of his perspective on life and baseball. “I’m doing something that I didn’t do before, like going out with my kids myself. I’ve never done that. So I’m just playing around at the playground with my kids or, you know, taking them in my car and going somewhere else to play, bringing them to the game store of some place they’re going to do something.”