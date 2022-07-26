BreakingNews
Braves’ trade deadline preview from Twitter Spaces

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The trade deadline is in a week, so what will the Braves need to defend their title?

On Tuesday morning, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano, Gabe Burns and Jay Black hosted a special half-hour preview on Twitter Spaces to break down what could happen this week and to answer your questions.

If you missed it, you can listen to it here or on the AJC’s Braves Report podcast feed.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

