Braves to unveil All-Star game logo tonight with a parade

Braves fans wait for the players parade to start Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado / For the AJC)

By AJC Sports
40 minutes ago

The Braves will unveil the logo for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star game tonight.

The unveiling with be a part of a ceremony to start the countdown for hosting next year’s All-Star festivities before the Braves host the Cardinals at 7:20 p.m. Next season’s All-Star game will be held July 15.

The celebration will include a parade through The Battery with 18 Braves alumni who will serve as All-Star ambassadors through next year’s game. The parade, which will begin at 6:15 p.m., will include Bruce Benedict, Paul Byrd, Johnny Estrada, Glenn Hubbard, Tim Hudson, Brian Jordan, Andruw Jones, Jair Jurrjens, Ryan Klesko, Kevin Millwood, Leo Mazzone, Dale Murphy, Terry Pendelton, Gerald Perry, Ron Reed, John Smoltz, Jonny Venters and Mark Wohlers.

A ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Braves alum and former All-Star Chipper Jones.

Select merchandise featuring the All-Star logo will be available at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park during the game. The merchandise will include T-shirts, caps and polos. All-Star Game merchandise will also be available at the Chop House Retail Kiosk just inside the Chop House Gate.

Following the game, fans exiting the ballpark will receive an exclusive 2025 MLB All-Star game logo poster.

27m ago
