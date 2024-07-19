Braves to unveil All-Star game logo tonight with a parade

The Braves will unveil the logo for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star game tonight.

The unveiling with be a part of a ceremony to start the countdown for hosting next year’s All-Star festivities before the Braves host the Cardinals at 7:20 p.m. Next season’s All-Star game will be held July 15.

The celebration will include a parade through The Battery with 18 Braves alumni who will serve as All-Star ambassadors through next year’s game. The parade, which will begin at 6:15 p.m., will include Bruce Benedict, Paul Byrd, Johnny Estrada, Glenn Hubbard, Tim Hudson, Brian Jordan, Andruw Jones, Jair Jurrjens, Ryan Klesko, Kevin Millwood, Leo Mazzone, Dale Murphy, Terry Pendelton, Gerald Perry, Ron Reed, John Smoltz, Jonny Venters and Mark Wohlers.