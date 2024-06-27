Braves to unveil 2025 All-Star game logo with parade on July 22

The Braves will go on the clock next month to host the 2025 MLB All-Star game and will do so with a parade of all-star alumni and the unveiling of the official logo.
Before the Braves host the Reds on July 22, fans are invited to line the streets of The Battery for a parade of alumni who have represented the Braves in past All-Star games. Those participants will serve as ambassadors through the 2025 game.
An on-field presentation before the 7:20 p.m. game will include the unveiling of the official All-Star game logo.
This year’s All-Star game will be played at Global Field in Arlington, Texas on July 16. Atlanta and the Braves will be on the clock as host following this year’s game. The date for the All-Star game in Atlanta has not been announced.
The 2025 game will mark the third time Atlanta has hosted the All-Star game. It was last played in Atlanta in 2000 at Turner Field. It also was played here in 1972 at Atlanta Stadium.
MLB pulled the All-Star game from Atlanta in 2021 in protest of restrictive voting laws. It was played in Denver. MLB announced that the game would return to Atlanta in 2025 last year.
