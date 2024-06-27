Braves to unveil 2025 All-Star game logo with parade on July 22

The Braves will go on the clock next month to host the 2025 MLB All-Star game and will do so with a parade of all-star alumni and the unveiling of the official logo.

Before the Braves host the Reds on July 22, fans are invited to line the streets of The Battery for a parade of alumni who have represented the Braves in past All-Star games. Those participants will serve as ambassadors through the 2025 game.

An on-field presentation before the 7:20 p.m. game will include the unveiling of the official All-Star game logo.