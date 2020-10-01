Braves to host playoff watch parties inside Truist Park

The Braves will be on the road for the rest of the postseason, but fans can finally gather inside Truist Park to watch games.
The team announced it will hold watch parties inside Truist Park as the team heads to Texas for the next round of the playoffs. The Braves defeated the Reds in the wild-card round Thursday.
They are scheduled to open the National League Division Series, against either the Cubs or Marlins, in Houston, with Game 1 set for Tuesday. The National League Championship Series and World Series will be held in Arlington, Texas.
There have been no fans at regular-season and playoff games this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans at Truist Park will need to adhere to all safety protocols, which include wearing a face mask when not drinking or eating and staying six feet or more apart to social distance.
“The Atlanta Braves are incredibly thankful for our fans and their unwavering support during this unique season and we are now excited to create a special experience for them at Truist Park to watch our postseason games,” Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO, said in a statement.
“While we won’t be playing at home, we will have the games on full display and give fans a fun and safe place to cheer on the team and show their support.”
There are four experiences available for fans to purchase:
Delta SKY360 Club seats: Guests may purchase seats in the Delta SKY360 Club seating area on the lower level. Groups will be socially distant throughout the seating sections. Guests will have access to a few lower-level concession stands. Tickets cost $10 each. (The Delta SKY360 Club indoor space will not be open).
Infiniti Club seats: Guests may purchase seats in the Infiniti Club seating area. Seats will be socially distant throughout the seating sections and will give guests the option to be inside. Guests will have access to Mr. B’s Bourbon Bar, Infiniti Club Grille and the new Home Plate Market Grab and Go to purchase food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 each
Field experience: The field will be separated in socially distanced pods (by 16 feet). Each pod comes with four tickets with an option to purchase two additional tickets (up to six per pod). Guests will have access to a few lower level concession stands. Tickets for a four-person pod cost $200. Each additional ticket (up to two additional) is $50 per ticket.
Infiniti Club suites: Guests may purchase a suite inside the Infiniti Club and host up to 12 people. Suite catering is available and can be pre-purchased. A suite purchase is $1,500 and includes a $750 food and beverage credit for suite catering.
Familiar in-between inning entertainment like the Napa Cap Shuffle, Home Depot’s Tool Race and RaceTrac’s Beat the Freeze will be held.