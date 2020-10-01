Braves to host playoff watch parties inside Truist Park

“While we won’t be playing at home, we will have the games on full display and give fans a fun and safe place to cheer on the team and show their support.”

There are four experiences available for fans to purchase:

Delta SKY360 Club seats: Guests may purchase seats in the Delta SKY360 Club seating area on the lower level. Groups will be socially distant throughout the seating sections. Guests will have access to a few lower-level concession stands. Tickets cost $10 each. (The Delta SKY360 Club indoor space will not be open).

Infiniti Club seats: Guests may purchase seats in the Infiniti Club seating area. Seats will be socially distant throughout the seating sections and will give guests the option to be inside. Guests will have access to Mr. B’s Bourbon Bar, Infiniti Club Grille and the new Home Plate Market Grab and Go to purchase food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 each

Field experience: The field will be separated in socially distanced pods (by 16 feet). Each pod comes with four tickets with an option to purchase two additional tickets (up to six per pod). Guests will have access to a few lower level concession stands. Tickets for a four-person pod cost $200. Each additional ticket (up to two additional) is $50 per ticket.

Infiniti Club suites: Guests may purchase a suite inside the Infiniti Club and host up to 12 people. Suite catering is available and can be pre-purchased. A suite purchase is $1,500 and includes a $750 food and beverage credit for suite catering.

Familiar in-between inning entertainment like the Napa Cap Shuffle, Home Depot’s Tool Race and RaceTrac’s Beat the Freeze will be held.