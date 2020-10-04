Braves-Marlins NLDS times announced

The Braves vs. Marlins best-of-five National League Division Series will be a daytime affair in Texas.
MLB announced division series times Sunday morning. The Braves and Marlins open their series Tuesday in Houston with no off days between games. Game 1, 2, 3 and 4, if necessary, will start at 2:08 p.m. EST. A deciding Game 5 would be at 4:08 p.m. Saturday.
Times are subject to change. The Braves would be the “home” team in Games 1, 2 and 5.
The Braves swept the Reds, 2-0, in the wild-card round to earn an NLDS berth. The Marlins swept the Cubs, 2-0, to set up a series against their division rivals. The Braves went 6-4 against the Marlins this season.
Minute Maid Park is hosting the Braves-Marlins series as part of MLB’s 2020 postseason bubble. The winner will move on to Arlington, where it will face the winner of the Dodgers-Padres series in the NLCS. While the American League’s bracket is playing out in Southern California, the World Series will be held in Arlington.