Braves-Marlins NLDS times announced

Atlanta Braves' Cristian Pache, rear left, heads home to score the winning run as Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates heading to first after hitting an RBI single to beat the Reds 1-0 in 13 innings in Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves | 29 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves vs. Marlins best-of-five National League Division Series will be a daytime affair in Texas.

MLB announced division series times Sunday morning. The Braves and Marlins open their series Tuesday in Houston with no off days between games. Game 1, 2, 3 and 4, if necessary, will start at 2:08 p.m. EST. A deciding Game 5 would be at 4:08 p.m. Saturday.

Times are subject to change. The Braves would be the “home” team in Games 1, 2 and 5.

The Braves swept the Reds, 2-0, in the wild-card round to earn an NLDS berth. The Marlins swept the Cubs, 2-0, to set up a series against their division rivals. The Braves went 6-4 against the Marlins this season.

Minute Maid Park is hosting the Braves-Marlins series as part of MLB’s 2020 postseason bubble. The winner will move on to Arlington, where it will face the winner of the Dodgers-Padres series in the NLCS. While the American League’s bracket is playing out in Southern California, the World Series will be held in Arlington.

