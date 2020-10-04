Braves-Marlins NLDS times announced

MLB announced division series times Sunday morning. The Braves and Marlins open their series Tuesday in Houston with no off days between games. Game 1, 2, 3 and 4, if necessary, will start at 2:08 p.m. EST. A deciding Game 5 would be at 4:08 p.m. Saturday.

Times are subject to change. The Braves would be the “home” team in Games 1, 2 and 5.