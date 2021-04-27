ajc logo
X

Braves to host free COVID-19 vaccinations at Truist Park

Atlanta Braves fans get the wave going during the 8th inning as the Braves come back to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Atlanta Braves fans get the wave going during the 8th inning as the Braves come back to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 32 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves, in conjunction with Northside Hospital and Cobb & Douglas Public Health, will host a free vaccination clinic, featuring the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at Truist Park. A first dose will be given on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second dose on Wednesday, May 26. Second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first dose appointment with other dates and locations available if necessary.

The vaccinations are open to all individuals 16 years of age and older. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian. Masks and photo I.D. are required. There will be parking in the Delta Deck.

To register go to www.braves.com/vaccine.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top