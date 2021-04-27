Braves to host free COVID-19 vaccinations at Truist Park

The Braves, in conjunction with Northside Hospital and Cobb & Douglas Public Health, will host a free vaccination clinic, featuring the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at Truist Park. A first dose will be given on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second dose on Wednesday, May 26. Second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first dose appointment with other dates and locations available if necessary.
The vaccinations are open to all individuals 16 years of age and older. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian. Masks and photo I.D. are required. There will be parking in the Delta Deck.
To register go to www.braves.com/vaccine.