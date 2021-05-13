Braves swept, finish 0-6 vs. Blue Jays

Acuna started the game launching a leadoff homer to left field off Ross Stripling. Ehire Adrianza’s RBI single made the score 2-0. It was the first time in the series the Braves scored multiple runs in one inning.

Acuna extended his major-league lead with his 12th homer. He’s three ahead of the next highest total in the National League, which includes teammate Freddie Freeman. He’s two ahead of second place in the majors, which is a four-way tie of American Leaguers with 10 homers.

Braves starter Charlie Morton, who failed to escape the first inning in his previous outing, pitched into the fifth. He allowed three runs on seven hits. Morton departed with two outs and the bases loaded in his final inning. Right-hander Jacob Webb ended the threat by striking out Lourdes Gurriel.

It’s been an underwhelming start to Morton’s Braves homecoming. He has a 5.08 ERA in eight starts. He’s been undone by big innings and two-out damage. Efficiency has been an issue: Morton has reached the six-inning mark in just three of his outings.

“It’s about building on the good things you’ve done and trying to learn from the bad things,” Morton said. “So that’s where I’m at. I’m trying to be objective about my outings. I’m trying to learn from my mistakes. But I guess that’s the silver lining, that my stuff is still there. There’s a pitch-mix element to it. There’s a mechanical element to it. Just an overall approach. But I feel like there’s no reason why I can’t get those things squared away and go out there and do a good job for this team.”

Shortstop Dansby Swanson put the Braves ahead with a two-run homer in the sixth. Toronto tied the score with only two at-bats against A.J. Minter in the eighth after Teoscar Hernandez walked and Cavan Biggio doubled into the gap.

Toronto attacked Will Smith in the ninth. The first two hitters singled, setting up Bo Bichette’s two-RBI double that snapped a 4-4 tie. Bichette was among several Blue Jays who tormented the Braves in the series. Biggio’s double off the wall drove home the third run and chased Smith from the game. It was the first time since April 21 that Smith allowed an earned run — he was charged each of the four — ending a six-outing scoreless streak.

“Sometimes it happens,” Smith said, taking a level-headed approach. “Balls find holes then the inning keeps rolling.” Smith added he feels the much-maligned bullpen will be OK with the recent incoming help. Chris Martin, who’d been out since April 4, returned and pitched a scoreless seventh Thursday. Sean Newcomb, a high-leverage lefty, is back and logged his own clean inning Wednesday. Veteran Shane Greene signed last weekend and will eventually join the club.

Blue Jays 8, Braves 4 (box score)

Following Acuna’s injury, the Braves were stuck with an unconventional outfield: Marcell Ozuna in left, Adrianza in center, Austin Riley in right. Riley, who was initially set for a rest day, played third and the outfield Thursday afternoon because of injuries. He had logged only 14 innings in right field before Thursday. Adrianza, as versatile as he is, had never handled center. Veteran Ender Inciarte will return from his rehab assignment in Triple-A and handle center in Pache’s absence.

Thursday’s loss meant the Braves finished 0-6 against the Blue Jays. It’s the first time they were swept in a season matchup since the Astros went 4-0 against them in 2017. The last time the Braves went 0-6 against an opponent was the Cubs in 2008. It also was the third time the Braves have been swept in a three-game series this season.

“The mood is that we’re a good team,” Smith said when asked about the mood in the clubhouse. “We just have to show up and play every day. That’s all we can do. ... It’s a clubhouse full of a bunch of professionals who are going to get it done. We don’t freak out over anything. We look at the bigger picture. Just keep your head down and keep working.”

The Braves finished a 2-4 homestand. They’ll play a three-game series in Milwaukee this weekend against the injury-ridden Brewers before returning home at the beginning of next week for a seven-game homestand against the Mets and Pirates.