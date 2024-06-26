Braves’ Sunday breakfast game: Broadcast team and how to watch on Roku

Now, Roku produces and streams the game. Braves fans can watch the game on Roku. (More soon on how to do that.) But know this: It’s free to watch.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned that the broadcast booth will be as follows:

Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-play)

Matt Capps (Analyst)

Wiley Ballard (Sideline reporter)

This broadcast team will be familiar to Braves fans, who watch and listen to Gaudin on a daily basis. He’s in his second season as Bally Sports South and Southeast’s Braves play-by-play man. After his first year on the job, Gaudin was named the National Sports Media Association’s Georgia Broadcaster of the Year.

Ballard is one of three Bally Sports South/Southeast Braves sideline reporters this season. He worked the first month of the season and did a nice job. Ballard also has worked as the voice of Georgia Tech baseball, in addition to calling games for ACC Network and SEC Network.

Capps, who played at Alexander High School in Douglas County, is a former major-league pitcher who spent five of his eight big-league seasons in Pittsburgh. The right-handed reliever had a 3.52 ERA over 444 career appearances. Capps is a rotating analyst for Pirates games on television and radio.

How do you actually watch this game? We’ll try to put it in simple terms.

If you have a Roku device, you can access the game through the sports section on the home screen menu. You can also type “MLB Leadoff” in the search section.

And if you don’t have a Roku TV, you can download the Roku Channel app for free on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TVs.

The channel also is available through therokuchannel.com. You don’t need a login or subscription.

If you are an MLB.TV subscriber, you’ll have access to Sunday’s game on Roku without needing to go elsewhere.