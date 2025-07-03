Nation & World News
Nationals slugger James Wood joins Ronald Acuña Jr., Cal Raleigh as participants in Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood became the third player to announce he will take part in the Home Run Derby
Washington Nationals' James Wood hits a single against Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Washington, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood became the third player to announce he will take part in the Home Run Derby.

The derby will be held on July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Wood joins Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 33 homers, in the contest.

Wood has 22 homers this season. He's the third Nationals player to take part in the Home Run Derby, joining Juan Soto (2022) and Bryce Harper (2013 and '18).

The 22-year-old Wood has 12 homers that have been hit harder than 110 mph. It's the second most in the league behind Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's 13. Wood also has four dingers that have been launched longer than 445 feet.

Wood was acquired from San Diego in August 2022 as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Soto to the Padres.

