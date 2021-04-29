Braves’ success against Cubs helping them stay afloat early

The Braves are 12-12 after walloping Chicago for the third-straight game Wednesday, 10-0. Since failing to score in the doubleheader against Arizona Sunday, the Braves have averaged 7.67 runs per game during their thrashing of the Cubs.

For as frustrating a start as this has been, the Braves’ demolition of the Cubs has kept them afloat. The Braves are 5-1 against Chicago (they won two of three at Wrigley earlier this month) and 7-11 against everyone else. They’ve outscored them 23-7 in the first three games of this series, including 15-0 over the past two nights.