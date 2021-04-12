Braves still waiting for offense to fire on all cylinders

“As long as we can stay above water a little here until all that happens, I think that’s a good thing,” Snitker said.

Notes from Monday:

- Snitker and the Braves are moving past Sunday’s game, when they lost to the Phillies on a botched review call. “That was yesterday,” Snitker said. “We’re going to go out today, concentrate on the Marlins and try to get something going again. ... Every day is a new day. You can’t control anything that happened yesterday or tomorrow. The only thing you have control over is today. You have to stay in that now mentality so you don’t drive yourself crazy.”

- That said, Snitker said he endorses the common thought that it’d be better if the replay crew in New York didn’t know the initial call on the field when undergoing a review. “I’ve said that, too, for a couple years,” Snitker said. “Maybe we just send it there, is it out or safe? Fair or foul? I kind of like that.”

- Catcher Alex Jackson started Monday and will also start Thursday’s day game. It’ll be a good opportunity for him to log some at-bats. Despite his struggles making consistent contact, Jackson’s power potential creates intrigue around his offensive ability. The team already sees him as a sound defender.

- Right-hander Huascar Ynoa was scheduled for the Braves on Monday against Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. The rest of the pitching match-ups for this four-game series at Truist Park:

Tuesday: Max Fried vs. Pablo Lopez

Wednesday: Charlie Morton vs. Nick Neidert

Thursday: Ian Anderson vs. Trevor Rogers