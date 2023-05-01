X

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game with left shoulder contusion

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 34 minutes ago

NEW YORK – Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the second game of Monday’s doubleheader after Mets starter Tylor Megill hit him in the left shoulder with a 93 mph fastball. The Braves said Acuña suffered a left shoulder contusion.

After the ball struck him, Acuña was in immediate pain. He crumpled over near the batter’s box before Braves manager Brian Snitker and an athletic trainer went out to evaluate Acuña.

Acuña continued kneeling on the ground as the Braves checked him out. Eventually, he left the game.

Kevin Pillar pinch-ran for Acuña and replaced him in right field.

Through 28 games this season, Acuña is batting .363 with a 1.030 OPS. He leads the majors with 13 stolen bases.

In the first game of Monday’s doubleheader, Acuña showcased his power when he launched a solo shot to the third deck in left field at Citi Field.

More to come ...

