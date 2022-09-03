Braves smash Truist Park single-season attendance record

The team had a breakout fourth inning, which included two two-run home runs. Travis d’Arnaud drove in Dansby Swanson with a homer to left center. Minutes later, Vaughn Grissom also homered to left center, driving in Michael Harris, who later hit a home run in the sixth.

The Braves will celebrate the record-breaking attendance by awarding fans at the game Friday a free Chick-fil-A sandwich (redeemable through the Chick-fil-A app at participating locations starting Saturday), as well as a commemorative ticket digital collectible (in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT, through the MLB Ballpark app and Candy Digital).

There are nine home games left this month and the team could break three million in attendance, which is based on tickets sold, by the end of the month.

The Braves will host three-game series against the Phillies on Sept. 16-18, three games against the Nationals on Sept. 19-21 and three games against the Mets on Sept. 30-Oct. 2.