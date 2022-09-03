ajc logo
Braves smash Truist Park single-season attendance record

Braves' third baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the 4th inning against Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Friday, September 2, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
The Braves set the single-season record for attendance at Truist Park on Friday night.

With 42,161 fans on hand, the Braves reached 2,675,846, surpassing their 2019 total of 2,655,100, which was the highest in the ballpark’s first five seasons.

It was the 33rd time this season the Braves had a sellout crowd.

The Braves were on pace to break the record with plenty of time to spare after surpassing the 2.6 million mark for the season on Wednesday. Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller projected the team would break the record by Friday night’s game against the Marlins.

The Braves announced the record at the bottom of the sixth inning, with the team up 6-1. They went on to win the game 8-1.

The team had a breakout fourth inning, which included two two-run home runs. Travis d’Arnaud drove in Dansby Swanson with a homer to left center. Minutes later, Vaughn Grissom also homered to left center, driving in Michael Harris, who later hit a home run in the sixth.

The Braves will celebrate the record-breaking attendance by awarding fans at the game Friday a free Chick-fil-A sandwich (redeemable through the Chick-fil-A app at participating locations starting Saturday), as well as a commemorative ticket digital collectible (in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT, through the MLB Ballpark app and Candy Digital).

There are nine home games left this month and the team could break three million in attendance, which is based on tickets sold, by the end of the month.

The Braves will host three-game series against the Phillies on Sept. 16-18, three games against the Nationals on Sept. 19-21 and three games against the Mets on Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Braves 8, Marlins 1

