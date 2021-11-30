Braves sign outfielder Guillermo Heredia to one-year deal

Heredia, 30, appeared in 120 games for the Braves last season. Beloved for his charisma, Heredia proved a valuable part of an everchanging outfield. He hit .220/.311/.354 with 26 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs.

The Braves have several free-agent outfielders, including three of their July acquisitions in Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler. Adam Duvall also is arbitration-eligible. Marcell Ozuna, who didn’t play after May after he was arrested on domestic-violence charges, served a 20-game suspension and will be eligible to play opening day, MLB announced Monday.