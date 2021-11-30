ajc logo
Braves sign outfielder Guillermo Heredia to one-year deal

Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia is unable to make the catch on a two-run double hit by Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday Oct. 17, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com)
Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia is unable to make the catch on a two-run double hit by Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday Oct. 17, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Braves retained outfield depth Tuesday, signing outfielder Guillermo Heredia to a one-year, $1 million deal to avoid arbitration. The non-tender deadline is 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Heredia, 30, appeared in 120 games for the Braves last season. Beloved for his charisma, Heredia proved a valuable part of an everchanging outfield. He hit .220/.311/.354 with 26 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs.

The Braves have several free-agent outfielders, including three of their July acquisitions in Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler. Adam Duvall also is arbitration-eligible. Marcell Ozuna, who didn’t play after May after he was arrested on domestic-violence charges, served a 20-game suspension and will be eligible to play opening day, MLB announced Monday.

There is a lengthy list of Braves who are arbitration-eligible. They must be tendered by Tuesday evening or they’ll become free agents. Those players: Duvall, shortstop Dansby Swanson, relievers Luke Jackson, Richard Rodriguez, A.J. Minter, Tyler Matzek and Sean Newcomb, third baseman Austin Riley, starters Max Fried and Mike Soroka, infielders Johan Camargo and Orlando Arcia.

Gabriel Burns
Gabriel Burns is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

