Braves sign infielder Jason Kipnis

Kipnis, who turns 34 in April, spent the first nine years of his career in Cleveland, earning two All-Star nods, and spent the 2020 season with the Cubs. Kipnis hit .237/.341/.404 with three homers and 16 RBIs across 44 games last season.

There’s an opportunity for Kipnis to make the Braves’ bench. The Braves have several options, many of whom are experienced players, but no guarantees. Infielders Johan Camargo and Jack Mayfield, catchers William Contreras and Alex Jackson, and outfielders Abraham Almonte and Ender Inciarte are among the bench candidates on the 40-man roster. Kipnis joins veterans Pablo Sandoval and Ehire Adrianza as other players trying to earn a role.