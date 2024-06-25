Atlanta Braves

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia leaves Monday’s game due to dizziness

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (shown here during a game in May at Truist Park) left Monday's game in St. Louis in the sixth inning. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

ST. LOUIS – The Braves removed Orlando Arcia from Monday’s game against the Cardinals as a precaution due to dizziness, they said.

In the top of the sixth inning at Busch Stadium, Arcia hit an easy grounder to shortstop for the first out of the inning. And when the bottom of the sixth rolled around, Zack Short went out to shortstop to replace him.

Arcia has struggled this season. After going 0-for-2 with a strikeout on Monday, he’s batting .212 with a .586 OPS.

