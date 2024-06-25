Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia leaves Monday’s game due to dizziness

ST. LOUIS – The Braves removed Orlando Arcia from Monday’s game against the Cardinals as a precaution due to dizziness, they said.

In the top of the sixth inning at Busch Stadium, Arcia hit an easy grounder to shortstop for the first out of the inning. And when the bottom of the sixth rolled around, Zack Short went out to shortstop to replace him.

Arcia has struggled this season. After going 0-for-2 with a strikeout on Monday, he’s batting .212 with a .586 OPS.