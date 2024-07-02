Atlanta Braves

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia dealing with abscessed tooth

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia (11) misses a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Rowdy Tellez (44) in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

Orlando Arcia was not in Tuesday’s lineup for the series opener against the Giants at Truist Park. Zack Short was at shortstop and batting ninth.

The reason for Arcia’s absence will make your mouth hurt.

Arcia has an abscessed tooth, Braves manager Brian Snitker said hours before Tuesday’s game. Snitker said Arcia on Tuesday was getting his tooth abscess worked on.

Snitker couldn’t say whether Arcia would be in the lineup Wednesday. “We’ll see,” he said about it.

A week before this, Arcia missed two games after leaving because of dizziness. He didn’t appear to be feeling well.

A tooth abscess is brutal luck for Arcia.

“He probably wishes he was under the weather rather than have something like that,” Snitker said Tuesday of Arcia’s abscessed tooth.

The Braves found out about Arcia’s tooth Tuesday. Snitker said Arcia’s wife alerted the team.

“I didn’t ask if it was bothering him (Monday) or something,” Snitker said. “It could’ve been and then got to a point where they had to do something.”

A tooth abscess is a little bubble of pus that occurs because of a bacterial infection. Snitker didn’t give much detail in Arcia, but typical symptoms of an abscessed tooth are a throbbing toothache, sensitivity to hot and cold, and pain or discomfort when chewing or biting. A tooth abscess might cause a fever or swelling in the face.

Over 285 at-bats this season, Arcia is hitting .211 with a .582 OPS. He has six home runs and 23 RBIs. He’s played terrific defense, though.

When the Braves have needed Short, he’s delivered. He entered Tuesday 8-for-59, but had five RBis and had walked 11 times in 55 plate appearances.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

