Braves set for four Sunday night games on ESPN early in 2021 season

The Braves will be heavily featured on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” in the first half of the 2021 season.
ESPN announced its first 13 Sunday night matchups Friday morning, four of which will include the Braves. The Braves will first be featured April 11 at the Phillies. They’ll also play at the Cubs (April 18), vs. the Phillies (May 9) and at the Mets (May 30).
More Sunday night games will be added, but in the first half of the season, the Braves will be featured more often than the world champion Dodgers (once), Yankees (once) and Red Sox (none). Also, they’re tied with the Mets for most scheduled appearances overall (ESPN announced its slate through Sept. 12). Each of the Braves’ matchups is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Braves’ surge back into national prominence is led by National League MVP Freddie Freeman and young superstar Ronald Acuna. The Braves have won the past three NL East titles and made their first NL Championship Series appearance since 2001 in October, where they ultimately lost to the Dodgers in seven games.