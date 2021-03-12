Braves set 33% seating capacity for start of season

The setting of the capacity for the start of the season means many Braves fans who earlier purchased tickets for early-season games won’t get the specific seats they previously bought.

The Braves said those who have bought tickets to the 14 home games in April, either as part of season-ticket packages or on a single-game basis, will have the purchases credited back to their accounts. Then they will have several options for the re-ticketing of those games.

Season-ticket members “will have the opportunity” to repurchase tickets to all 14 April games in socially distanced locations, the Braves said. Other options include gaining “priority access” to single-game tickets for a lesser number of games in April, using the credit toward games later in the season or requesting a refund.

Single-game ticket buyers who previously purchased any of the first 14 games will have the option to use their credit toward April games (as available) or games later in the season or can request a refund, the Braves said.

The Braves’ decision on seating capacity came two days after the Texas Rangers announced they plan to open their stadium, Globe Life Field, to full capacity for their April 5 home opener. That will make the Rangers the first team in a major U.S. sports league to reopen its stadium to full capacity amid the pandemic.

Many MLB teams also have disclosed plans for limited crowds in April. The Philadelphia Phillies, who host the Braves in an April 1 opener, said they’ll allow 8,800 fans, 20% of full capacity at Citizens Bank Park.

Other examples: The Colorado Rockies have announced they will open the season with 42% seating capacity at Coors Field, the St. Louis Cardinals will have 32% capacity at Busch Stadium, the Chicago Cubs and White Sox expect 20% capacity at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field, respectively, and the Boston Red Sox will have 12% capacity at Fenway Park.

More to come.