Braves promote Jasseel De La Cruz, Victor Arano to bullpen

The Braves’ bullpen strategy: Keep trying pitchers out until somebody sticks. That method continued with Saturday’s roster moves.
Right-handers Jasseel De La Cruz and Victor Arano were promoted to the major-league roster. The Braves optioned infielder Sean Kazmar to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated righty Carl Edwards for assignment to open up spots.
De La Cruz, 23, will make his major-league debut when he enters a game. He’s the Braves’ No. 13 prospect, per Baseball America, and began the season in Triple-A. De La Cruz is a hard-thrower whose fastball sits around 97 mph. He also possesses a plus slider, giving him a nice two-pitch mix. His command can be erratic and might limit him.
Arano last pitched in the majors in 2019 for the Phillies, where he spent parts of the 2017-19 seasons. He missed the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow.
The Braves claimed Arano off waivers in January. The 26-year-old experienced some success before his injury. Arano posted a 2.73 ERA in 60 games in 2018. His career strikeout rate of 9.6 per nine innings jumps out.
Edwards was promoted to the roster Friday. He pitched in the team’s 12-2 loss to the Phillies, allowing three runs while recording only one out. The team decided he wasn’t worth a further look at this time. Kazmar, meanwhile, was in his second stint with the big-league club this season and now goes back to familiar territory in Gwinnett.
At worst, De La Cruz and Arano give the Braves two different looks out of a bullpen searching for answers. And if they struggle, the Braves will swap them out, too, until they find the right combination that bolsters their middle-relief group.