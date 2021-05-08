Braves promote Jasseel De La Cruz, Victor Arano to bullpen

Right-handers Jasseel De La Cruz and Victor Arano were promoted to the major-league roster. The Braves optioned infielder Sean Kazmar to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated righty Carl Edwards for assignment to open up spots.

De La Cruz, 23, will make his major-league debut when he enters a game. He’s the Braves’ No. 13 prospect, per Baseball America, and began the season in Triple-A. De La Cruz is a hard-thrower whose fastball sits around 97 mph. He also possesses a plus slider, giving him a nice two-pitch mix. His command can be erratic and might limit him.