ajc logo
X

Braves promote Jasseel De La Cruz, Victor Arano to bullpen

030421 Bradenton: Atlanta Braves pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a MLB spring training baseball game at LECOM Park on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Bradenton. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
030421 Bradenton: Atlanta Braves pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a MLB spring training baseball game at LECOM Park on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Bradenton. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 10 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves’ bullpen strategy: Keep trying pitchers out until somebody sticks. That method continued with Saturday’s roster moves.

Right-handers Jasseel De La Cruz and Victor Arano were promoted to the major-league roster. The Braves optioned infielder Sean Kazmar to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated righty Carl Edwards for assignment to open up spots.

De La Cruz, 23, will make his major-league debut when he enters a game. He’s the Braves’ No. 13 prospect, per Baseball America, and began the season in Triple-A. De La Cruz is a hard-thrower whose fastball sits around 97 mph. He also possesses a plus slider, giving him a nice two-pitch mix. His command can be erratic and might limit him.

Arano last pitched in the majors in 2019 for the Phillies, where he spent parts of the 2017-19 seasons. He missed the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow.

The Braves claimed Arano off waivers in January. The 26-year-old experienced some success before his injury. Arano posted a 2.73 ERA in 60 games in 2018. His career strikeout rate of 9.6 per nine innings jumps out.

Edwards was promoted to the roster Friday. He pitched in the team’s 12-2 loss to the Phillies, allowing three runs while recording only one out. The team decided he wasn’t worth a further look at this time. Kazmar, meanwhile, was in his second stint with the big-league club this season and now goes back to familiar territory in Gwinnett.

At worst, De La Cruz and Arano give the Braves two different looks out of a bullpen searching for answers. And if they struggle, the Braves will swap them out, too, until they find the right combination that bolsters their middle-relief group.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top