Braves send two prospects to Orioles to complete Tommy Milone trade

Milone had a forgettable brief tenure with the Braves. The team acquired him before the trade deadline hoping he would bolster a decimated rotation and provide innings. Instead, Milone gave dreadful performances, allowing 16 earned runs (four homers) in 9-2/3 innings as a Brave.

The veteran lefty made only three starts for the Braves before he was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation. Milone, 33, is a free agent.