Braves send reliever to Gwinnett, clearing roster spot for Ian Anderson

The return of Anderson gives the Braves six starting pitchers, rather than the normal five, on the current active roster. With no off-day until Sept. 6, manager Brian Snitker said it’s possible the Braves will use a six-man rotation this week, but he hasn’t committed definitively to that course.

“We’ll just see,” he said. “With lack of off-days, we have the ability to do that.”

Another option, he said, would be for Touki Toussaint to be shifted from the rotation to the bullpen. “That’s what we talked about doing down the road,” Snitker said. “He’s not going to be away from starting so long that he couldn’t go out there and throw seven innings.”

Braves notes

-Veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario, acquired from Cleveland at the July 30 trade deadline and activated from the injured list Friday, got his first start for the Braves in Sunday’s game. He played left field as Adam Duvall received a day off from the starting lineup. Duvall previously had started all 25 games since the Braves acquired him from Miami, also on July 30.

-Through Saturday, Duvall ranked second in the National League in RBIs with 87 and was tied for third in home runs with 28 despite a .222 batting average. Those totals include six homers, 19 RBIs and a .198 average in his 25 games with the Braves.

Adam Duvall stats

-Huascar Ynoa has lost his past two starts, but his performance in those games against two of baseball’s elite teams, the Yankees and Giants, encouraged Snitker. “These are good lineups he’s facing, really good lineups,” Snitker said. “He can hang in there, I think, with anybody in the game, really. There is a lot of upside and a lot to like about this guy.” Ynoa allowed three runs on four hits in six innings (nine strikeouts) against the Yankees on Aug. 23 and two runs on three hits in six innings (three strikeouts) against the Giants on Saturday. He said those starts have been good for his confidence.

-By going 4-for-8 in the first two games of the series against the Giants, Austin Riley raised his batting average to .304, tied for fourth-highest among NL qualifiers. He is hitting .362 since the All-Star break. He’s tied for sixth in the league in home runs with 27 and has a chance to join Eddie Mathews, Chipper Jones and Bob Horner as the only third basemen in Braves franchise history to hit .300 with 30 homers in a season.

-The Braves fell from No. 15 at the start of the season to No. 23 last week in rankings of baseball’s 30 farm systems by MLB.com’s “MLB Pipeline.” The decline stems in part from the graduation of Anderson from prospect status and a drop in the stock of outfield prospects Cristian Pache (down from No. 12 to No. 40 in Pipeline’s individual “top 100″ rankings) and Drew Waters (down from No. 35 to No. 85).

