Braves send down Ian Anderson as part of flurry of moves

In Friday’s Braves win, the offense spotted Anderson an eight-run lead. Still, he allowed four earned runs over 4 ⅔ innings.

Anderson has allowed four or more earned runs in nine of 21 big-league starts this season. That includes two seven-run outings.

The time in Triple-A could serve him well. Kyle Wright, one of the sport’s breakout players this year, pitched down there for most of 2021. A.J. Minter also spent time there.

Ynoa gave up 10 earned runs in 6 ⅔ innings over two starts to begin the season for the Braves before they optioned him in April. Before the club recalled him, he had a 5.38 ERA over 15 games (14 starts).

Heredia is 9-for-65 with three home runs in limited playing time this season.