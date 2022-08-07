Braves send down Ian Anderson as part of flurry of moves

NEW YORK — Throughout this season, the Braves have let Ian Anderson pitch through it all as he searched to find himself and achieve some consistency. They kept him in the rotation, even after poor starts, in hopes he would turn it around.
They are making a change – at least for now.
The Braves on Sunday sent down Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a flurry of moves. They recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa. They also optioned outfielder Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A and selected catcher Chadwick Tromp to the major-league roster.
Tromp is with the Braves because starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud injured his lower right leg on a play at the plate in Saturday night’s loss to the Mets. D’Arnaud underwent X-rays, which returned negative. The team said he’s day to day.
The 24-year-old Anderson has not pitched in the minors since 2019, not including four rehab appearances he made at Triple-A last season. But he hadn’t figured it out with the Braves this season, posting a 5.11 ERA over 21 starts. He had a 1.543 WHIP.
In Friday’s Braves win, the offense spotted Anderson an eight-run lead. Still, he allowed four earned runs over 4 ⅔ innings.
Anderson has allowed four or more earned runs in nine of 21 big-league starts this season. That includes two seven-run outings.
The time in Triple-A could serve him well. Kyle Wright, one of the sport’s breakout players this year, pitched down there for most of 2021. A.J. Minter also spent time there.
Ynoa gave up 10 earned runs in 6 ⅔ innings over two starts to begin the season for the Braves before they optioned him in April. Before the club recalled him, he had a 5.38 ERA over 15 games (14 starts).
Heredia is 9-for-65 with three home runs in limited playing time this season.
