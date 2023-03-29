X

Braves season opener: What you need to know

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The Braves, winners of five straight division titles, begin the 2023 season on Thursday. Here’s a look at what you need to know about the season opener.

Opponent: The Braves start the season on the road with a six-game trip first in Washington and then in St. Louis. The first game of the season starts a three-game series against N.L. East opponent the Washington Nationals. Game time is 1:05 p.m. The Braves were 14-5 against the Nationals last season.

TV/radio: The season opener will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast. It can be heard on 680 AM, 93.7 FM, 1340 AM and 103.7 FM.

Weather: It will be sunny in Washington, D.C. with a low of 35 and a high of 54 degrees.

Pitching matchup: Left-hander Max Fried will start for the Braves, his third straight opening-day assignment. Left-hander Patrick Corbin will start for the Nationals. After an off day on Friday, the Braves starters for the remainder of the opening series will be Spencer Strider on Saturday and Jared Shuster on Sunday. The Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore.

Home opener: After the six-game road trip to start the season, the Braves will open a seven-game homestand at Truist Park. The home opener will be next Thursday against the Padres. Game time is 7:20 p.m.

