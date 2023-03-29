Braves season opener: What you need to know

Opponent: The Braves start the season on the road with a six-game trip first in Washington and then in St. Louis. The first game of the season starts a three-game series against N.L. East opponent the Washington Nationals. Game time is 1:05 p.m. The Braves were 14-5 against the Nationals last season.

TV/radio: The season opener will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast. It can be heard on 680 AM, 93.7 FM, 1340 AM and 103.7 FM.