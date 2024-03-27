BreakingNews
Braves’ season opener postponed until Friday
Braves’ season opener postponed until Friday

The baseball field at Truist Parkis shown with the Braves new marketing campaign, 'We Are Braves Country,' Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Atlanta.

The baseball field at Truist Parkis shown with the Braves new marketing campaign, 'We Are Braves Country,' Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Atlanta.
By AJC Sports
The Braves will have to wait one more day before playing their 2024 season opener.

Because of heavy rain expected in Philadelphia, Thursday’s opener against the Phillies has been postponed until Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

MORE TO COME

AJC Sports
