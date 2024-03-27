Braves’ season opener postponed until Friday

The Braves will have to wait one more day before playing their 2024 season opener.
Because of heavy rain expected in Philadelphia, Thursday’s opener against the Phillies has been postponed until Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
Phillies Opening Day presented by Nemours Children’s Health versus the Atlanta Braves has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday, March 29, at 3:05 p.m. All gates will open at 12:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/I73m6Elvd4— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 27, 2024
MORE TO COME
