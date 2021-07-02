Braves score three off Jacob deGrom, which is rarity

But hours earlier, they did something more impressive. They scored three runs off Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the first inning. Ehire Adrianza led off with a triple. Ozzie Albies’ single scored him. Austin Riley finished the frame with a two-run homer.

“Guys were on the attack,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It was vintage deGrom right there and our guys had a great approach, just really good at-bats. They were ready for him. That’s a tough ride, man.”