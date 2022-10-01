Braves say spring training facility did not suffer significant damage from Hurricane Ian

On Friday, Braves manager Brian Snitker said he texted with a couple people in Florida about the Braves’ spring training facility. Snitker said the organization is not allowing players or staff members who had been there to return yet.

“I haven’t seen any pictures,” Snitker said. “I don’t know that you can get there from the main road.”

Snitker said some people he knows have sustained a lot of damage to their homes.

“I talked to a lot of friends down there, saw a lot of videos,” Snitker said. “It was horrible, what happened.”

Explore More AJC coverage of Hurricane Ian

The Braves are aiding in relief efforts as they have started fundraising. Money raised will go toward Team Rubicon’s relief efforts for those affected by both Hurricane Fiona and Ian, the team said.

Through Sunday, the Braves Foundation’s 50/50 raffle proceeds will go toward hurricane relief efforts. Through Oct. 5, fans can donate online (www.braves.com/give). The Braves are also making autographed items available through a silent auction on MLB’s Ballpark app.

“The last two hurricanes have affected us personally with player and staff families in Puerto Rico and Florida,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves president and CEO, in a release. “We are assisting our staff in Florida and thankful they are all safe, but we know there are many others who need help. Our fans have seen the devastation and want to help as well, so we are hoping to raise a significant amount of money. We continue to pray for those affected and we are ready to assist however we can.”