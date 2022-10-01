ajc logo
Braves say spring training facility did not suffer significant damage from Hurricane Ian

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The Braves say their spring training home in North Port did not suffer significant damage from Hurricane Ian, which hit southwest Florida this week.

ExploreHurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia

“Our first priority is to make sure our staff have what they need,” the Braves said in a statement. “Luckily everyone is OK, but many have damage to their homes. There has been damage to the facility, but nothing significant and we are thankful for that.

“We are working on assistance and will let you know once a plan is in place.”

The category 4 hurricane made landfall this week. It caused damage, destruction and flooding in North Port.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, “damage is widespread, and first responders have rescued many North Port residents from the rising floodwaters. Hundreds of homes were destroyed by hurricane-force winds.

On Friday, Braves manager Brian Snitker said he texted with a couple people in Florida about the Braves’ spring training facility. Snitker said the organization is not allowing players or staff members who had been there to return yet.

“I haven’t seen any pictures,” Snitker said. “I don’t know that you can get there from the main road.”

Snitker said some people he knows have sustained a lot of damage to their homes.

“I talked to a lot of friends down there, saw a lot of videos,” Snitker said. “It was horrible, what happened.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Hurricane Ian

The Braves are aiding in relief efforts as they have started fundraising. Money raised will go toward Team Rubicon’s relief efforts for those affected by both Hurricane Fiona and Ian, the team said.

Through Sunday, the Braves Foundation’s 50/50 raffle proceeds will go toward hurricane relief efforts. Through Oct. 5, fans can donate online (www.braves.com/give). The Braves are also making autographed items available through a silent auction on MLB’s Ballpark app.

“The last two hurricanes have affected us personally with player and staff families in Puerto Rico and Florida,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves president and CEO, in a release. “We are assisting our staff in Florida and thankful they are all safe, but we know there are many others who need help. Our fans have seen the devastation and want to help as well, so we are hoping to raise a significant amount of money. We continue to pray for those affected and we are ready to assist however we can.”

