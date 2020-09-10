Braves savor 29-run explosion, start long road trip

Braves manager Brian Snitker also savored Wednesday’s offensive onslaught and hopes it will provide momentum into an 11-day trip to Washington, Baltimore and New York (Mets).

“The road trips aren’t easy,” Snitker said. “This is going to be a long 11 days.”

He also is mindful that offense can only carry a team so far.

“The offense is really, really good,” Snitker said, “but that mound is where things are going to happen, good or bad.”

Braves notes

⋅ After resting Nick Markakis for a couple of games on the homestand that ended Wednesday, Snitker said the starting outfield “pretty much is going to be” Duvall, Ronald Acuna and Markakis “probably the rest of the way.”

⋅ Utility player Charlie Culberson, whom the Braves had designated for assignment, cleared waivers Thursday and was outrighted to the alternate training site at Gwinnett.

⋅ Entering play Thursday, the Braves had three players among MLB’s top 21 in OPS – Freddie Freeman No. 3 at 1.047, Marcell Ozuna No. 8 at 1.004 and Duvall No. 21 at .950. Acuna has a team-high 1.081 OPS, but because of injuries he does not enough plate appearances for qualify for the league leader board.