Braves’ Ronald Acuna has two hits for Gwinnett in Triple-A

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. played right field and went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, and run scored for the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night.
The Stripers (5-11) built an early 2-0 lead, but the host Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-7) battled back to win 3-2 in 10 innings.
Acuna, rehabbing after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last summer, is 3-for-9 (.333) in three games in Triple-A.
Acuna hit .283 with a .990 on-base plus slugging percentage and 24 home runs last season for the Braves before injuring his ACL in July.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th, Norel Gonzalez bounced a single up the middle off Dylan Lee to score Charles Leblanc from second base for the walk-off win. Gonzalez had tied the game with a solo home run off Gwinnett starter Tucker Davidson in the fifth.
Following 4 1/3 two-run innings from Davidson, Touki Toussaint pitched four scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out four.
Gwinnett’s William Woods has struck out all five batters he has faced over two outings (1 2/3 innings) to start his Triple-A career.
The Stripers have been outscored 35-5 during a six-game losing streak, their longest since July 1-7, 2021.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com