ajc logo
X

Braves’ Ronald Acuna has two hits for Gwinnett in Triple-A

Ronald Acuna Jr. bats in a 2021 game in Miami. (AP file photo)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Ronald Acuna Jr. bats in a 2021 game in Miami. (AP file photo)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. played right field and went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, and run scored for the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night.

The Stripers (5-11) built an early 2-0 lead, but the host Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-7) battled back to win 3-2 in 10 innings.

Acuna, rehabbing after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last summer, is 3-for-9 (.333) in three games in Triple-A.

Acuna hit .283 with a .990 on-base plus slugging percentage and 24 home runs last season for the Braves before injuring his ACL in July.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th, Norel Gonzalez bounced a single up the middle off Dylan Lee to score Charles Leblanc from second base for the walk-off win. Gonzalez had tied the game with a solo home run off Gwinnett starter Tucker Davidson in the fifth.

Following 4 1/3 two-run innings from Davidson, Touki Toussaint pitched four scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out four.

Gwinnett’s William Woods has struck out all five batters he has faced over two outings (1 2/3 innings) to start his Triple-A career.

The Stripers have been outscored 35-5 during a six-game losing streak, their longest since July 1-7, 2021.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game2h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
8h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy
4h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
16m ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
16m ago
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
6h ago
The Latest
Braves add Jesse Chavez, reinstate Austin Riley to active roster
9h ago
Braves’ Acuna gets day off as Gwinnett loses to Jacksonville
Braves reliever A.J. Minter finally trusts his stuff
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
17h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
6h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top