Braves RHP Touki Toussaint begins rehab assignment

Braves right-hander Touki Toussaint began a rehab assignment at Single-A Rome on Tuesday, the team announced. Toussaint, 24, has been on the injured list since late March with a right-shoulder strain.
“He’s went through the process,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s been very patient, I think, doing everything the right way, checking all the boxes, and now he’s going to start his progression back. So that’s good. I’m happy for him. I know he likes to compete. He likes to play, and I’m sure he’s excited, even though it’s in Rome, that he’s going to be pitching again.
The Braves haven’t seen much of Toussaint across the past two seasons. He made only seven appearances (five starts) in 2020, posting an 8.88 ERA in 24-1/3 innings. He made only four appearances in spring training earlier this year.
Toussaint, a first-round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2014, always has possessed tantalizing stuff, but he hasn’t reined in his command enough to become a consistent, quality major-league pitcher. He’s split time as a starter and reliever, making 11 starts in 38 appearances.
When he’s fully back, Toussaint likely will find himself at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he can try to impress and possibly work his way back into the Braves’ pitching conversation when opportunities arise.
Currently, the Braves have a healthy rotation of Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly as their primary four. Tucker Davidson has pitched his way into regular starts, and Bryse Wilson remains in the conversation. Their bullpen is a work in progress and built around a core five of Will Smith, Chris Martin, Shane Greene, Tyler Matzek and A.J. Minter.
Since his debut in 2018, Toussaint owns a 5.97 ERA while averaging 10.1 strikeouts and six walks per nine innings. Any path back to the majors this season would mean Toussaint is excelling in the minors, Braves injuries forced the issue or a combination of both.