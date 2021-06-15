Braves RHP Touki Toussaint begins rehab assignment

“He’s went through the process,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s been very patient, I think, doing everything the right way, checking all the boxes, and now he’s going to start his progression back. So that’s good. I’m happy for him. I know he likes to compete. He likes to play, and I’m sure he’s excited, even though it’s in Rome, that he’s going to be pitching again.

The Braves haven’t seen much of Toussaint across the past two seasons. He made only seven appearances (five starts) in 2020, posting an 8.88 ERA in 24-1/3 innings. He made only four appearances in spring training earlier this year.