Braves rest Freddie Freeman for series finale at Washington

Perhaps the breather will do Freeman some good. Since his four-hit day April 28, Freeman has scuffled. He’s 1-for-24 across his past six contests, striking out eight times with two intentional walks. He’s also hit into three double plays in those 24 at-bats.

“Just during the game yesterday, I was like, ‘This is going to be a good day to do this (Thursday),” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s grinding through like we all are. We’ve had some off-days, but every now and then I think it’s good for a guy to sit and watch the game a little bit. Wake up on a game-day morning, have his coffee and relax a little bit. ... It’s OK if you need a day off. It’s all right. You’re human.