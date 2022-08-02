Braves reportedly completing trade of Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi

Odorizzi would give the Braves six starting pitchers. They have been using a five-man rotation.

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

But the Braves have two doubleheaders during their upcoming three-city road trip – one on Saturday in New York, the other on Aug. 13 in Miami. These could allow the Braves to use six starters for the time being.

Anderson has a 4.99 ERA and a 1.505 WHIP through 20 starts. He’s experienced tons of postseason success for the Braves since debuting in 2020. He’s still young and could turn it around this season. Acquiring Odorizzi would give the Braves options with how to handle the rotation.

Smith was the Braves’ closer last season. He helped the team win a World Series by tossing 11 scoreless innings while collecting six saves during Atlanta’s postseason run.

But he found himself out of the role this spring, when the Braves signed Kenley Jansen.

Braves relief pitcher Will Smith delivers to a Chicago Cubs batter. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

While Jansen stepped in as Atlanta’s full-time closer, the Braves saw Smith as someone who could close games if Jansen were unavailable. Jansen’s signing merely meant the Braves had more late-inning relievers.

It didn’t turn out that way.

This season, Smith hasn’t been as reliable as the Braves had hoped. He has a 4.38 ERA over 37 innings, with a 1.514 WHIP. He allowed six earned runs over his last four appearances for Atlanta.

The Braves couldn’t afford to continue using him in the late innings. A.J. Minter, Dylan Lee and Jansen were more reliable. Tyler Matzek also might’ve been a surer bet than Smith. And the Braves might soon return Kirby Yates from his rehab assignment.

Smith is in the final year of a three-year, $39 million deal. It includes a club option for 2023, and he would make $13 million if it were picked up. The Braves seemed destined to pay the $1 million buyout.