Braves reportedly completing trade of Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi

It appears the Braves are close to acquiring right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Astros for left-handed reliever Will Smith, according to multiple reports.
Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos had a busy Monday. He acquired Ehire Adrianza and designated Robinson Canó for assignment. He extended Austin Riley, making the third baseman a franchise cornerstone. He traded for Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman, then worked on acquiring Odorizzi while trading away Smith.
This season, Odorizzi has a 3.75 ERA over 12 starts. He suffered a left leg injury in May and didn’t return until July 4. In five starts since then, he has a 4.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings.
He could enter the Braves’ rotation. They have five starters, but you can never have too much pitching, especially because Ian Anderson has struggled. Odorizzi has a player option on his contract for 2023.
Odorizzi’s four-seam fastball has averaged 92 mph this season. He also throws a cutter, a splitter, a slider and a curveball.
Odorizzi would give the Braves six starting pitchers. They have been using a five-man rotation.
But the Braves have two doubleheaders during their upcoming three-city road trip – one on Saturday in New York, the other on Aug. 13 in Miami. These could allow the Braves to use six starters for the time being.
Anderson has a 4.99 ERA and a 1.505 WHIP through 20 starts. He’s experienced tons of postseason success for the Braves since debuting in 2020. He’s still young and could turn it around this season. Acquiring Odorizzi would give the Braves options with how to handle the rotation.
Smith was the Braves’ closer last season. He helped the team win a World Series by tossing 11 scoreless innings while collecting six saves during Atlanta’s postseason run.
But he found himself out of the role this spring, when the Braves signed Kenley Jansen.
While Jansen stepped in as Atlanta’s full-time closer, the Braves saw Smith as someone who could close games if Jansen were unavailable. Jansen’s signing merely meant the Braves had more late-inning relievers.
It didn’t turn out that way.
This season, Smith hasn’t been as reliable as the Braves had hoped. He has a 4.38 ERA over 37 innings, with a 1.514 WHIP. He allowed six earned runs over his last four appearances for Atlanta.
The Braves couldn’t afford to continue using him in the late innings. A.J. Minter, Dylan Lee and Jansen were more reliable. Tyler Matzek also might’ve been a surer bet than Smith. And the Braves might soon return Kirby Yates from his rehab assignment.
Smith is in the final year of a three-year, $39 million deal. It includes a club option for 2023, and he would make $13 million if it were picked up. The Braves seemed destined to pay the $1 million buyout.
